Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Trading 0.2% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.37. 172,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 75,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

