NXM (NXM) Reaches Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,657.40 or 1.00038636 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010268 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008519 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.