NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Jennifer Wuamett Sells 2,000 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Wuamett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

On Friday, September 15th, Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,517. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.