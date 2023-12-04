Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0818 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $549.11 million and $37.86 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,227.84 or 0.05334610 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00054344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022986 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.08616387 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $23,819,078.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

