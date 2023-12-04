Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Up 6%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) was up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 889,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,429,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Olaplex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Olaplex from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Olaplex by 58.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 809.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 248,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 221,294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

