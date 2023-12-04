ONUS (ONUS) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $35.28 million and approximately $1,731.32 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ONUS has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One ONUS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ONUS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ONUS

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

ONUS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.36299278 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $653.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ONUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONUS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.