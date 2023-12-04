Pepe 1-Day Volume Reaches $484.52 Million (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Pepe token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pepe has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pepe has a total market cap of $598.38 million and $484.52 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe was first traded on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8 with 417,481,332,889,206.1 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000142 USD and is up 19.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 304 active market(s) with $177,163,364.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

