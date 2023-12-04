Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 184,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 75,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Plato Gold Stock Down 33.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Plato Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plato Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.