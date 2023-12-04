Polymath Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Polymath has a market cap of $188.62 million and approximately $447,815.54 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00173456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008880 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.22802404 USD and is up 14.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $562,022.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

