PotCoin (POT) Trading Down 68.6% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $436.75 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 68.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00172597 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008954 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000489 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

