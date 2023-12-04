Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Shares Down 4.3%

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.
About Princeton Capital
Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The fund specializes in making investments in lower middle market in form of mezzanine, mezzanine debt, first lien loans, second lien loans, notes, bonds, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, add on acquisitions, recapitalization, refinancings, growth financing and debt financing investments.
