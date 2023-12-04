ReddCoin Price Up 72.5% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 69.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 72.5% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $22,026.96 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00173393 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008830 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

