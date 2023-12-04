ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 69.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $22,026.96 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 72.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00173393 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008830 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000502 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

