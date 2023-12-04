Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.95 Million

Request (REQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $87.39 million and $1.95 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,795.76 or 0.99977383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008361 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,702,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,702,434.1855272 with 999,702,433.3455272 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08719586 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $1,199,656.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.