Roderick Donald Maxwell Buys 179,500 Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Stock

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) Director Roderick Donald Maxwell acquired 179,500 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,445.00.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

CET remained flat at C$0.71 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,624. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$171.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$1.52.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). Cathedral Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of C$145.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$1.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Cathedral Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.45 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

