Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 400 ($5.05) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 235 ($2.97). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.92) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 206 ($2.60).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Shares of LON:RR traded up GBX 7.90 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 276.70 ($3.50). The company had a trading volume of 23,189,673 shares. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 276 ($3.49). The stock has a market cap of £23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 193.69.

In related news, insider Angela Strank bought 18,188 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £49,653.24 ($62,717.24). Also, insider Stuart Bradie bought 95,437 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £248,136.20 ($313,422.00). Insiders have acquired 145,119 shares of company stock worth $36,403,712 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

