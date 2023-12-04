Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,530,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 16,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Samsara Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,733,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,430. Samsara has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,924,693.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at $7,535,795.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $208,041.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 813,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,369,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Bicket sold 72,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,924,693.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,535,795.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,553,917 shares of company stock worth $68,658,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324,482 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Samsara by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Samsara by 188.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

