Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 365,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,180,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SANA shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of $743.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

