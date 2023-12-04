Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $73.42. 2,569,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,508. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.73.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.