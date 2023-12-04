Secret Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Secret has a market cap of $9.39 million and $2,487.11 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00315364 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,298.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

