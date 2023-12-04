Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Declines By 12.8%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after buying an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,167 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in AerCap by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,708,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AerCap by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AerCap by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.12. 1,305,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,784. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. AerCap has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

