Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Rises By 10.6%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1,090.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.10. 206,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $310.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $19.11.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgewater Bancshares
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.