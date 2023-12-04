Short Interest in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Rises By 11.0%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,800 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 622,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYRN. Dawson James downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 22,900 shares of company stock worth $73,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17,573.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN remained flat at $6.04 during midday trading on Monday. 26,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,457. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

