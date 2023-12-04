Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Declines By 11.3%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cepton Stock Performance

Shares of CPTN remained flat at $3.34 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 23,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,934. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. Cepton has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Get Cepton alerts:

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.12. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 783.92% and a negative net margin of 573.05%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cepton will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cepton

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Cepton in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.