Short Interest in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Grows By 5.8%

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
GIB stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $103.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,012. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.67. CGI has a 12-month low of $83.35 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CGI will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
