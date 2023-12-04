Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Grows By 10.6%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CHCI traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $4.26. 9,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,950. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

