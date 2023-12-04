Short Interest in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Grows By 7.8%

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 359,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

CONMED Stock Up 1.7 %

CNMD traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average is $113.38. CONMED has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 31.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CONMED in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CONMED by 8.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 5.5% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

