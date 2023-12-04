Short Interest in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Declines By 12.8%

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 197,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Cosmos Health news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $158,805.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,334,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,576,565.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cosmos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cosmos Health by 3,329.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 259,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. 217,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Cosmos Health has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

