Short Interest in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Drops By 13.8%

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 208,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,474. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

