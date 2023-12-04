Short Interest in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Drops By 10.9%

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.7 %

DRI stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.04. 1,026,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,870. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

