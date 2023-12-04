Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Drops By 6.2%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,908,200 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 8,430,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,162.2 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ELCPF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.89. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

