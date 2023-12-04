Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Drops By 6.2%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,908,200 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 8,430,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,162.2 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ELCPF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.89. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.60.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
