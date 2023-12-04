Short Interest in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Rises By 13.8%

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 1,163.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Employers in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.79. 4,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $997.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $46.12.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Employers had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

