Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Declines By 7.8%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.5 %

EQC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.14. 735,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,223. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $26.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

