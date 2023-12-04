Short Interest in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Increases By 10.8%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 7,870,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Erasca

In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 1,000,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,456,216 shares in the company, valued at $39,496,118.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Erasca by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Erasca by 56.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Erasca by 46.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Erasca by 57.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 404,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 147,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Erasca by 6.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERAS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50. Erasca has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.53.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Erasca will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

