Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Increases By 10.3%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 327,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 301.3 days.
Eutelsat Group Price Performance
Shares of Eutelsat Group stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $4.09. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eutelsat Group has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.
About Eutelsat Group
