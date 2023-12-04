Short Interest in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Drops By 12.4%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,138,000 after acquiring an additional 247,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,022,000 after purchasing an additional 274,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after purchasing an additional 509,909 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRT traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.90. 662,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,385. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

