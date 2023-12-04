Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Drops By 8.1%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,189. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 92,239 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 313,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $526,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

