Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Drops By 8.1%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,189. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
