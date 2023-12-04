Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Decreases By 8.4%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,195,400 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 2,396,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,954.0 days.
Gold Road Resources Price Performance
ELKMF stock remained flat at $1.17 during midday trading on Monday. Gold Road Resources has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.
Gold Road Resources Company Profile
