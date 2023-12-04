Short Interest in Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Decreases By 8.4%

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,195,400 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 2,396,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21,954.0 days.

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

ELKMF stock remained flat at $1.17 during midday trading on Monday. Gold Road Resources has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company also controls 100% of tenements covering 3,250 square kilometers across Yamarna.

