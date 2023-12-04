Short Interest in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Rises By 10.8%

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 256,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSUN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Golden Sun Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Golden Sun Education Group by 29,373.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Sun Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSUN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,333. Golden Sun Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination repetition training, as well as other education training management services.

