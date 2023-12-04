Short Interest in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expands By 5.9%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 6,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 875,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.11. 749,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,194. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

