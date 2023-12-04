Short Interest in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Drops By 12.0%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 260,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthStream by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

HealthStream Stock Performance

HealthStream stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.54. 38,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,543. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $773.35 million, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

