Short Interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Increases By 10.9%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,660,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 31,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,379,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,997,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 36,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

