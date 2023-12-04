Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Increases By 9.5%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFBL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HFBL stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. 819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $39.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.50. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

