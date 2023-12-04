Short Interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Drops By 10.2%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,100 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

HYMCW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,733. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hycroft Mining stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

