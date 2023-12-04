SingularityNET 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $80.13 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $312.59 million and approximately $80.13 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00016471 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,850.46 or 1.00026723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,242,761,611.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32374196 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $39,959,496.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

