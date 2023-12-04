Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 12.5% in November

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Price Performance
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.