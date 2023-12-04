Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 12.5% in November

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Price Performance

About Smart Powerr

CREG stock remained flat at $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,009. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.