Sourceless (STR) Trading Down 1% This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $221.47 million and approximately $30,259.09 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,657.40 or 1.00038636 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008519 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01070216 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $29,164.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.