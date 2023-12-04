SPACE ID Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.98 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $122.82 million and approximately $56.98 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,506,132 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 430,506,132.3039553 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.29823524 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $57,774,002.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

