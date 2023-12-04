SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 256,019 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 138,818 shares.The stock last traded at $27.19 and had previously closed at $27.41.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $537.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after buying an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,071,000 after buying an additional 352,467 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 945,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

