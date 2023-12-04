Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Canopy Growth Call Options (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 101,883 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 177% compared to the typical volume of 36,718 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.02.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CGC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 52,661,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,611,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.60. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 328.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.