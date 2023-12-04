Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Canopy Growth Call Options (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 101,883 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 177% compared to the typical volume of 36,718 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.02.
Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 52,661,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,611,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.60. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $51.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 328.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
